Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.
Guess’ Price Performance
Shares of GES traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,112. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $883.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.90.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley cut their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Guess’ by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Guess’ by 11.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guess’ by 902.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guess’ by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Guess’ by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
