Guardian Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. 3,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.