Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.45. 23,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,166. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $146.91 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.72. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

