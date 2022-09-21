Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.09. Grifols shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 9,062 shares traded.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
