Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.09. Grifols shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 9,062 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter worth about $2,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Grifols by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

