Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GFF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,656. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

