Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Griffon Stock Performance
GFF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,656. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Griffon Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon
Griffon Company Profile
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Griffon (GFF)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.