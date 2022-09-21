Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.05

Shares of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

