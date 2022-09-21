Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Great Eagle Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GEAHF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Great Eagle has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Get Great Eagle alerts:

Great Eagle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.