Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.
Great Eagle Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GEAHF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Great Eagle has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $2.97.
Great Eagle Company Profile
