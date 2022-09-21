Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 772,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,601. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

