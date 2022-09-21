Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 2,250,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,277,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

