Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,012.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,012.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,152 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. 352,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

