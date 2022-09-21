Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys 625 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $3,698,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 214,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 41,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.