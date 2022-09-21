Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.40. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 129,155 shares trading hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $497.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 39.87%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

