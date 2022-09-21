GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 64022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

GoPro Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Insider Activity at GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GoPro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after buying an additional 423,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 489,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 261,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

