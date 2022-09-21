Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $829,415.24 and $569.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

