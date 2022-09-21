Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 44,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 383,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $32,677,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,486,000 after buying an additional 1,954,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

