Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 44,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Gold Fields Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 383,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Read More
