Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.78. Gogoro shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 6,373 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gogoro in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gogoro Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of Gogoro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gogoro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.