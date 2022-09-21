GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 477,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 3.4 %

GLYC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

