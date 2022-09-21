GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 477,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
GlycoMimetics Stock Down 3.4 %
GLYC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.