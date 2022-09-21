Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.86.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 59,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

