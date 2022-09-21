Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 4.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 254,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,781,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Globalstar Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,104.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Globalstar news, CEO David B. Kagan bought 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,220.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310. 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 190,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

