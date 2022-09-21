Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.92. Approximately 666,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,864% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.
