Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares during the period.

