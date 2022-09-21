Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 5,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

