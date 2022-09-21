Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 177.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,427. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $21.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

