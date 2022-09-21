Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 3,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 103,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on GBTG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.