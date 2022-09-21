Gleason Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.03. 10,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

