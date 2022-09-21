Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. 150,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,191. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

