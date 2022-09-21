Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 2.9 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gladstone Land

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 518,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.