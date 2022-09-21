GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.3 %

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.