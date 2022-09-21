Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

