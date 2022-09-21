Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Raised by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Gentex comprises about 2.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Gentex worth $45,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gentex by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 229,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

