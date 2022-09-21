Genshiro (GENS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.33 Million

Genshiro (GENS) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Genshiro has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $124,104.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genshiro

Genshiro is a coin. Its launch date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genshiro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

