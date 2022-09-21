Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $464.00

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $464.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00882102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

