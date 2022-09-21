General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.