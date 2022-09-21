General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in General Mills by 68.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 9.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Up 5.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

GIS stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

