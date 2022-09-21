General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Trading Up 2.9%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 149,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 53,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Rating)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.