General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,793. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

