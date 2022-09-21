Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GENC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 million, a PE ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 0.49. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

