GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GEE Group Trading Up 4.5 %

JOB stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 587,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in GEE Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.