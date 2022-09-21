Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,283 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,043. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

