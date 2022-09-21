Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $21,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,201,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,201,642.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,114. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day moving average of $160.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

