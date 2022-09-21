Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,195 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $933,449.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.0 %

KDP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 98,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,703. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

