Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 130,998 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,998 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 84,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

