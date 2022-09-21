Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $62,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,913,000 after acquiring an additional 167,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. 445,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,133,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

