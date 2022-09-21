Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

NYSE DE traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.67. 12,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

