Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $47.11 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.92. 45,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

