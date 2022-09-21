Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,343 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,529,000 after buying an additional 218,068 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PEG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. 35,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,233. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

