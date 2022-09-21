Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 115,791 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $39,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 526.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,199,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. 22,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.