Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.67. 142,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 259,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $414.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 504,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,433,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 454,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.