Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.67. 142,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 259,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Garrett Motion Stock Down 4.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $414.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.