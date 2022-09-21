Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 566,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Gamida Cell Price Performance

NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,090. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 179.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

