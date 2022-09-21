Gamestarter Hits One Day Volume of $50,494.00 (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Gamestarter has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Gamestarter has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $50,494.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gamestarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter’s genesis date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

